OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 40,425 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 153.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 3,608.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.