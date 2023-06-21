Organigram Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, July 7th (NASDAQ:OGI)

Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 7th.
Organigram Price Performance
Shares of Organigram stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Organigram has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organigram will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
