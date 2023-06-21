Orion (NYSE:OEC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Loop Capital

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Orion in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Orion Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Orion has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

Orion Dividend Announcement

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Orion had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Orion’s payout ratio is currently 4.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Orion by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orion by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 245,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion



Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Luxembourg and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

