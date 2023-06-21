OTR Global Downgrades NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to Positive

OTR Global cut shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised NIKE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.57.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $109.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.21. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

