Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Overstock.com by 35.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.