Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARRGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

PARR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Par Pacific Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.