Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

PARR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

