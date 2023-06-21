Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New Investment in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after buying an additional 1,073,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,467,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,260,000 after purchasing an additional 133,774 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,172,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,528,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 213,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 130,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $6,235,539.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,441.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $6,235,539.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,441.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $132,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,652,450 shares of company stock worth $75,397,907. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ACVA opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.41.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. On average, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACVA. Barrington Research increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

