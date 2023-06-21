Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.47

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.47 and traded as high as $14.26. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 68,663 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 96.16%.

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Park Aerospace by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. It operates through the North America, Asia, and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerry Shore and Anthony Chiesa on March 31, 1954 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.