Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

