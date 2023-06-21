Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

