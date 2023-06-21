Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Paul Boote Acquires 19 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Paul Boote acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 770 ($9.85) per share, with a total value of £146.30 ($187.20).

On Friday, May 19th, Paul Boote acquired 18 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £148.32 ($189.79).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Paul Boote bought 18 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £153.72 ($196.70).

PNN opened at GBX 753.50 ($9.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Pennon Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 735 ($9.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,076 ($13.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4,263.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 823.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 868.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a GBX 29.77 ($0.38) dividend. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.36) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.52) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.75) to GBX 780 ($9.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.47).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

