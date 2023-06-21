Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,679 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Penumbra by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Penumbra by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,350,000 after buying an additional 37,571 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.67.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $337.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,111.19 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.65 and a 1-year high of $344.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $237,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $237,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,207 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,519. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

