Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Shares Down 0.5%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$215.05 and last traded at C$219.50. Approximately 134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$220.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$234.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$226.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$213.45.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

