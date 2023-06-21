Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Down 3.3 %
NYSE:FENG opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.88.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phoenix New Media (FENG)
