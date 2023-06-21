Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:FENG opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

About Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

