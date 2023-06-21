Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $106,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,608.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $106,863.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $580,608.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $91,692.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $834,743. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

