Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.80

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 364051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.10 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.45.

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

