Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Trading Down 1.9%

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.55. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

PVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of C$67.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Pivotree ( CVE:PVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Pivotree had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of C$25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Pivotree Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

