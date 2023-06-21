Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Trading Down 1.9%

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.55. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Pivotree Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of C$67.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.74.
Pivotree Company Profile
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
