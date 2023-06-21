Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 191,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 23,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.35. The company has a market cap of $416.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

