POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. 36,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 35,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

POET Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 152.65% and a negative net margin of 2,844.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POET Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in POET Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in POET Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in POET Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.