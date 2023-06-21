POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. 36,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 35,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
POET Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.13.
POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 152.65% and a negative net margin of 2,844.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
Featured Articles
