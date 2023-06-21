Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 569,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,666,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $353.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.67 and a 200 day moving average of $342.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

