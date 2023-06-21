Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$120.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$60.92 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of C$835.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of C$558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$518.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 13.4675325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

