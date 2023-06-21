Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.82

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $4.55. Presto Automation shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 821,237 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Presto Automation Stock Up 16.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Presto Automation by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,614 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

Featured Articles

