Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.82

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $4.55. Presto Automation shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 821,237 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Presto Automation Stock Up 16.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRSTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Presto Automation by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,614 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

Featured Articles

