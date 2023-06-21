Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $210,472,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 174,822 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PRI. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Primerica Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $192.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.74. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.29 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.