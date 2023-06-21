Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.