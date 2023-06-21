Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. 350 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 205,173 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 85,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of developed ex-US stocks selected and weighted based on a proprietary rules-based multi-factor methodology. PXUS was launched on May 26, 2021 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.