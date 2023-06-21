PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading 1.2% Higher

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. 871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.02. PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the production and distribution of cement. It operates through the Cement Manufacturing and Support (Cement Production) and Non-Cement Production. The Non-Cement Production segment includes limestone and clay mining, cement bag manufacturing, industrial real estate, precast and readymix concrete, IT services, logistics, and trading.

