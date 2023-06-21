Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $93,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

