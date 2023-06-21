Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) & Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Financial Comparison

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Qorvo has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Qorvo and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 2 14 7 0 2.22 Meta Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Qorvo presently has a consensus price target of $108.78, indicating a potential upside of 5.76%. Meta Materials has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,685.71%. Given Meta Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Materials is more favorable than Qorvo.

This table compares Qorvo and Meta Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.57 billion 2.85 $103.15 million $0.92 111.80 Meta Materials $10.20 million 9.62 -$79.10 million ($0.23) -0.91

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Meta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 2.89% 12.53% 7.35% Meta Materials -918.47% -21.21% -18.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qorvo beats Meta Materials on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo



Qorvo, Inc. provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies RF and power management solutions for infrastructure, defense and aerospace, automotive power, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring multiple technologies such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company was formed following the merger of RF Micro Devices, founded in 1991, and TriQuint Semiconductor, incorporate

About Meta Materials



Meta Materials Inc., a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding. In addition, the company develops NPORE, a ceramic nanoporous membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

