Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Down 8.8%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.55. 1,143,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,058,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Quantum Computing Trading Down 8.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.
Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.
Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers in Virginia. The company offers Qatalyst, a platform that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers, as well as provides multiple quantum processing units, including Rigetti, Oxford Quantum Circuits and IonQ, QuEra, and Xanadu.
