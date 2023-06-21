Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Down 8.8%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.55. 1,143,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,058,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Quantum Computing Trading Down 8.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum Computing by 1,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers in Virginia. The company offers Qatalyst, a platform that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers, as well as provides multiple quantum processing units, including Rigetti, Oxford Quantum Circuits and IonQ, QuEra, and Xanadu.

