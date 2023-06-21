Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 10,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 74,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

