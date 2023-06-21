Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 120,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 465,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Quoin Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Institutional Trading of Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

