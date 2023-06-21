Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 120,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 465,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Quoin Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

