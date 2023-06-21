Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,004 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $338.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.74. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

