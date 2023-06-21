Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Up 4.8%

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $7.92. 83,211 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 60,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLYB. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Rallybio Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $298.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Rallybio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLYB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 44.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rallybio by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rallybio by 124.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

