Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Randstad Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Randstad has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

