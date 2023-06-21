Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Shares Up 6.8%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Reliance Worldwide Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.