Reviewing Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) & Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Bally’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bally’s has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $2.26 billion 0.30 -$425.55 million ($4.64) -3.19 Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bally’s and Selina Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Selina Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bally’s.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bally’s and Selina Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 5 3 0 2.38 Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bally’s currently has a consensus target price of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 73.14%. Selina Hospitality has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 395.50%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Bally’s.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Selina Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -10.80% -4.13% -0.70% Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Selina Hospitality beats Bally’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About Selina Hospitality

(Get Rating)

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

