Reviewing Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) & iPower (NYSE:IPW)

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY – Get Rating) and iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ferguson and iPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferguson N/A N/A N/A iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferguson and iPower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferguson $27.54 billion 9.76 $961.00 million $0.65 183.83 iPower $79.42 million 0.42 $1.52 million ($0.35) -3.57

Volatility and Risk

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than iPower. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferguson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ferguson has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPower has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of iPower shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of iPower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ferguson and iPower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferguson 0 0 0 0 N/A iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A

iPower has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.00%. Given iPower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than Ferguson.

Summary

Ferguson beats iPower on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, hydrants, meters, and related water management products, as well as offers related services, such as water line tapping and pipe fusion services. In addition, it distributes heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration equipment, and parts and supplies to specialist contractors in the residential and commercial markets for repair and replacement; and PVF products to industrial customers. Further, the company fabricates and supplies fire protection systems and bespoke fabrication services to commercial contractors for new construction and renovation projects, as well as offers products, services, and solutions to enable maintenance of facilities across various RMI markets. Additionally, it offers supply chain management solutions for PVF; and industrial maintenance, repair, and operations specializing in delivering automation, instrumentation, engineered products, and turn-key solutions. The company also sells its home improvement products directly to consumers, as well as through a network of online stores. In addition, it operates its B2B business primarily under the Ferguson brand; and B2C business under the Build.com brand. Further, the company provides products and services for maintenance of multi-family properties, government agencies, hospitality, education, healthcare, and other facilities. It operates a network of 2,194 branches and 19 distribution centers. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

