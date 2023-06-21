Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.