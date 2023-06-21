Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 14,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 41,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGTIW. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $128,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

