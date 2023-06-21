Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Critical Comparison

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and ALJ Regional’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $409.66 million 0.98 -$2.48 million N/A N/A ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.11 -$4.64 million $2.54 0.76

Rimini Street has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ALJ Regional.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 0.02% -40.84% 8.26% ALJ Regional N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Rimini Street and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.3% of ALJ Regional shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rimini Street and ALJ Regional, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 0 0 0 N/A ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rimini Street currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.21%. Given Rimini Street’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Summary

Rimini Street beats ALJ Regional on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

