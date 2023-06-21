Robert Schlossman Sells 1,322 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Zscaler by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.66.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

