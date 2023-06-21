ROC Energy Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Stock Price Down 22.8%

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) shares fell 22.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $6.03. 3,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

ROC Energy Acquisition Trading Down 22.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Institutional Trading of ROC Energy Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

ROC Energy Acquisition Company Profile

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

