Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182,997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

