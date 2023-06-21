Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 323.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,397 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after buying an additional 475,674 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,512,000 after purchasing an additional 183,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,309,000 after purchasing an additional 936,550 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

