Ross Group (LON:RGP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Ross Group Plc (LON:RGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 11144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
Ross Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.06.
Ross Group Company Profile
Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management services. The company was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
