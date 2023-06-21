Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TYGO. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

TYGO opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy Inc have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Roth CH Acquisition IV Co

