Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 191.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 114,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,432,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,623,000 after purchasing an additional 63,598 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.996 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

