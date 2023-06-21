Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.37.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Salzgitter Price Performance

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

Salzgitter Increases Dividend

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Salzgitter’s previous dividend of $0.05. Salzgitter’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

