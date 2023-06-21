Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $1,268,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 14.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 922,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after buying an additional 114,775 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 359,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 61,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 39.3% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

