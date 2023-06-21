Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

